The Wakefield Rec. Association has extended registration sign-ups until May 12th in hopes of getting enough players to have teams this summer. They need all age ranges (ages 4 and up) for youth t-ball, baseball and softball teams this year.
It costs $20 per kid to sign-up, but their are scholarships available and reduce fees for families that will have multiple kids playing. To sign up call Ann Marie at (316) 209-5371 or the Wakefield city office at (785) 461-5886.
