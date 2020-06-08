The Clay Center Fire Department will begin the annual flushing and flow testing of city fire hydrants on Monday, June 8 to ensure all fire hydrants operate correctly. Flushing will begin the in the northeast corner of the city and will continue for approximately three weeks.
If household water becomes discolored, letting faucets run should clear it within a short time. If water pressure drops and does not return to normal by the end of the day, remove facet aerators and check for sediment which may be plugging the screens.
