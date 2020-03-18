Clay County Medical Center (CCMC) is taking an active approach to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Starting on today, March 18, will be implementing complete visitor restrictions to protect the health of patients and team members. This does not mean we will be discontinuing outpatient services such as lab, radiology, therapy, surgery, pain management, specialty clinic, etc.
What this means for you and your loved ones:
• Patients scheduled for lab, radiology, surgery, pain management, therapy, specialty clinic, and other services will be screened and given a sticker indicating the screening process has been completed.
• No visitors will be allowed to visit our inpatients. Exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis. Examples of exceptions: one (1) person for pediatric patients, ER patients, and laboring mothers.
• Entrance into CCMC will be limited to the front entrance and ER entrance, Monday-Friday. On weekends, the ER entrance will be the only open entrance. All other entrances are closed.
• The public will be asked appropriate screening questions by a member of CCMC prior to entering the CCMC main lobby. After screening, anyone that may need further evaluation for COVID-19 will be escorted by CCMC personnel to a pre-designated location.
•If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please call ahead to Clay Center Family Physicians (785) 632-2181 or our Emergency Department (785) 632-2144 so we can direct you to the proper location for evaluation.
• The cafeteria will be closed to the public
• The Mark A. Chapman Wellness Center will be closed to the public
“By restricting visitors, we can help protect our patients and others who are most susceptible to contracting viral or infectious diseases.” said Austin Gillard, CEO of CCMC. “We realize this may cause an inconvenience, but we are taking this step in the best interest of our patients and team members. Please help us limit the spread so we can continue to care for the communities we serve.”
In addition to enforcing these restrictions, each of us can make a difference to help reduce the spread of illnesses by taking a few simple steps, including staying home if you are sick, regularly washing your hands, covering your cough, and limiting social interactions, when possible.
