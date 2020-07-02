The Dispatch congratulates the following students for making us proud with these accomplishments and achievements:
• Baylie Bowser, Clifton, Keely Jermark, Clay Center, were named to Washburn University’s President’s List for the spring 2020 semester. To qualify for the President’s List, a student must complete at least 12 hours of credits and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0.
• Cassandra Fremouw, Jacob Ruiz and Keegan Brownell, all of Clay Center, were named to Cloud County Community College’s Spring 2020 Honor Roll. To be named to this honor roll, students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours of college coursework and earned a semester grade point average of 3.6-3.899.
• Elora Huiett, Longford, and Anna Smith, Clay Center, were named to CCCC’s Spring 2020 President’s List. To be named to the President’s List, students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours of college coursework and earned a semester grade point average of 3.9-4.0.
• Autumn Adams, Wakefield, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Adams was initiated at Emporia State University. Membership is by invitation only and only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
• Charlotte Claire Straley, Clay Center, has been named to the Deans’ List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester, which requires a minimum GPA of 3.75.
• Reed Allen Knitter, Morganville, and Keshia Dawn Williams, Wakefield, were named to Fort Hays State University’s Deans Honor Roll for the spring 2020 semester. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester.
• Garrett Craig, Clay Center, received a National FFA Foundation scholarship, announced at the 92nd Kansas FFA Convention, May 27–29.
