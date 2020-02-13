The next Lunch Bunch program will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Clay County Medical Center.
February is Heart Month and a good time to learn about heart disease and how to live a heart healthy life. The Cardiac Rehabilitation department at CCMC will be offering blood pressure checks before the noon meal. During lunch, the Cardiac Rehab department will offer education on hypertension, heart disease, and the steps you need to take to help your heart.
A Missouri’s firefighter’s accusations of sexual harassment show that while a lot of progress has been made on this issue, we still have a long way to go, particularly when it comes to public servants.
There are still some people who think the local coffee group I refer to as the Rustic Illuminati are just a coffee group. I contend this small group of movers and shakers in Clay Center are part of the worldwide Illuminati who for centuries have influenced politics, governments, economic sy…
What could be more perfect than a ride in the country on a cold winter Sunday afternoon? The Kansas sun is bright in the sky and the roads are clear with only remnants of the last winter snow remaining in the ditches and the rows of corn stubble in the fields. The image of a clear powder-b…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.