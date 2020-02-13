The next Lunch Bunch program will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Clay County Medical Center.

February is Heart Month and a good time to learn about heart disease and how to live a heart healthy life. The Cardiac Rehabilitation department at CCMC will be offering blood pressure checks before the noon meal. During lunch, the Cardiac Rehab department will offer education on hypertension, heart disease, and the steps you need to take to help your heart.

Tags