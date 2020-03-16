Clay County Medical Center is expanding its precautionary measures to protect patients, team members, and the communities we serve by taking the following measures effective Monday, March 16, 2020.
All support groups and outside programs will be postponed until further notice. This includes our Stroke, Better Breathers, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and Caregiver Support Groups.
Our Lunch Bunch program, which is held the third Wednesday of every month, will be postponed until further notice.
The Groundbreaking Ceremony and Open House for Riley Family Physicians on Thursday, March 19, 2020 has been cancelled.
“We are making the best decisions we can to protect our patients, team members, and the communities we serve.” said Austin Gillard, CEO of CCMC. “We are taking the virus seriously, and are working on plans to activate should Clay County, or one of our neighboring counties be affected,”
