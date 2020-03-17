Twenty-first Judicial District Chief Judge Grant Bannister addressed precautions taken for the coronavirus by issuing Administrative Order 20-01 on Monday.
As it performs essential functions, the Clay County District Court will remain open.. Health care professionals advise that we should all minimize contact to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The District Court intends to take the following reasonable measures toward that end:
• Juries: The Court has a reduced ability to obtain an adequate spectrum of jurors. The availability of counsel and Court staff is also impacted. All jury trials scheduled through April 20, 2020, are CONTINUED pending further Order of the Court. Any juror that received a summons for trials from March 17 through April 20, 2020 does not need to report to the courthouse on the assigned date on your summons.
• Litigants: The Court will continue to hear cases as scheduled at the discretion of the Presiding Judge. If you have a case scheduled and begin to feel ill, you should consider the following:
Contact the opposing party or attorney to explore an agreed continuance.
If there is no agreement, contact the Court if you are unable to attend. Judges will consider on a case-by-case basis whether a continuance of the court date is in order.
• Marriages: No new wedding ceremonies will be scheduled prior to April 3, 2020. This date may be extended. For previously scheduled weddings only necessary parties and witnesses should attend. The presiding Judge may move weddings to the courtyard or elsewhere.
The current situation is one that presents challenges to the Court’s normal operating procedures. We are looking at all of the ways in which we might temporarily alter those procedures to minimize risk while still attending to the Court’s core responsibilities. We appreciate the cooperation and patience of the public as we work to implement these changes in procedure.
Visit https://www.claycountykansas.org/215/District-Court for up-to-date information.
