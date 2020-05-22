Three Clay County Residents have been selected to be delegates at the Republican National Convention which is scheduled to be held in Charlotte, N.C., Aug. 24-27.
The selection process was done through Zoom meetings on March 28 for Kansas’ First District and May 16 for the entire state party.
Clay County Republican Chairwoman Vonda Wiedmer and Clay County Secretary Beverly Caley will be delegates, and past Clay County Chairwoman Kathy Martin will be an alternate delegate at the Republican National Convention.
Kansas’ First District received national attention for being the first district in the nation to hold its nominating convention through a Zoom meeting.
