Clay Center Elks will serve Mexican food including tacos and nachos on Tuesday, March 10, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for a $7.00 per person donation at the Elks Lodge, 611 5th St. Proceeds for local Elks projects.
News at a glance
Most*Popular
Articles
- Illuminati group gets to the root of coronavirus
- Driver trying to avoid traffic jam causes fatal collision
- Delaware woman blazes her own trail as Dover fire captain
- Man gets life sentence for killing ex outside school
- Car pins sleeping man to wall in Southern California home
- Woman accused of breaking into brother's safe before he died
- EDITORIAL: Redesign results have surprised us
- SC girl, 6, struck, killed by pickup while heading to bus
- Registered sex offender found dead at Daytona Beach motel
- Suspect arrested in shooting death of restaurant co-owner
Images
Videos
This weekend we noticed the grass started to green. It was so subtle that you might not have noticed it, but its the first sign that Spring is finally on its way.
Editor's note: This series of columns is based on the author's experiences in the Army between April of 2001 and May 2005.
- Updated
My son surprised me the other day by asking me to stop picking on the poor boxer Val.
With the coronavirus on lots of minds, it isn’t surprising the topic came up at coffee with the local Illuminati group.
The signs of spring arriving bring an artificial burst of energy to this flower lover. There are illusions of grandeur when imagining what explosions of beauty will happen in my yard. Then it is remembered how many hours of pulling water grass and weeds were necessary just to keep ahead of…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.