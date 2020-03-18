Lisa Stonehouse, senior director of Head Start of Clay, Cloud, Ottawa, Republic and Washington Counties, posted yesterday that their center centers closed until and including March 27.
“During this time we will get guidance from the school districts on what their plan is -- as they provide our meals for some sites, licensing/KDHE, and our Regional Office/Office of Head Start,” Stonehouse posted.
More information from your site will follow later in the week in regards to when to pick up and receive supplemental food while the centers are still closed.
“I am so sorry this is happening in the world right now and any hardship it may be causing you and your family,” Stonehouse posted. “My thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this trying time!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.