Communities and organizations have started to cancel Easter egg hunts and other Easter week activities.
The Clay County Animal Rescue and Education Center has cancelled its “Egg My Yard: fund-raiser. Orders were due Friday, but the organization announced last Saturday they would not be taking any more orders.
Those that have already paid for an order have been contacted. CCARE promised to still fulfill those orders and include extra eggs for the inconvenience, but instead of hiding the eggs, those who’ve ordered eggs will have to hide them themselves. Those orders will be delivered this weekend.
The Clay Center Area Chamber of Commerce announced last week that the annual Easter Eggstravaganza scheduled for April 11, is cancelled.
The Easter Egg Hunt in Wakefield set on Saturday, April 4, has also been cancelled.
