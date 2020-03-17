In an update on local response to the coronavircus, Emergency Manger Pam Kemp and Clay County Health Administrator Dana Rickley reported to Clay County Commissioners yesterday that local nursing homes are on lockdown, daycares are taking measures to protect kids and more closures are expected.
“I have seen nothing like this in my 40 years of service to Clay County,” Kemp told commissioners. “It’s worldwide. It’s every place.”
Kemp warned that measures to contain and prevent the spread of coronavirus could be as long as six to eight weeks.
“Everything we’re hearing on this, we’re in it for the long haul,” Kemp said, adding that schools in China were closed for awhile.
Rickley said the health department experienced a very busy weekend, as they received many calls about how people should respond the spread of the coronavirus, the first case of which was reported in Kansas on March 7 but no cases have yet been reported in Clay County.. There are 11 cases and one death in Kansas as of Monday.
“We’re continuing to push out social distancing, washing hands and staying home if you are sick,” Rickley said.
She also said they’re emphasizing the importance of personal hygiene, explaining that “social distancing” means staying six feet away from people, and that public gatherings should have less than 50 people and social distancing should be practiced at those gatherings as well. Cleaning by wiping down surfaces often has also been stressed.
Rickley also said they’ve called local nursing homes and found all of them are on “lockdown” and aren’t allowing visitors. They’re screening staff by checking temperatures and looking for illness before they have contact with residents. They’re also assessing residents more often for signs and symptoms of illness.
They’ve talked to organizers of congregate meals, including those for seniors, about whether those meals should continue or whether they should be delivered instead. Rickley said they “left it up to them” on what they should do.
Rickley said local daycares have inquired on whether they should close as well, as they typically follow what schools do. Currently, local schools are on spring break, which is fortunate, as the state has recommended that schools closes this week. Rickley said they aren’t recommending that daycares close at this time but instead implement precautions like increasing space between cribs.
Kemp said other county departments are also taking appropriate precautions to mitigate the spread of the disease, to include infection control procedures at the Clay County Jail as recommended by the Kansas Department of Corrections.
Kemp and Rickley also said city and county personnel handling trash and waste water are taking appropriate precautions.
Kemp and Rickley said they are doing everything they can to discourage people from panicking. The point of containment procedures and closings is to curb the spread of the disease so health care professionals aren’t overwhelmed by sick people, they said. The local hospital only has 25 beds, Rickley said.
“What happened with toilet paper, where for some reason someone decided that was the thing they might run out of, everyone and their brother and six aunts went out and bought toilet paper and now we’re out -- we don’t want that to happen to healthcare,” Kemp said. “This is all about management -- we want our resources to be where they are most effective.”
Kemp added that “So much is dependant on personal reasonability. We can’t be the sanitation police or the hygiene police.”
Kemp said she won’t recommend declaring a local emergency until there’s a local confirmed case, as everything they need to do at this point can be accomplished under the statewide emergency declaration. If a local emergency declaration is needed, it can be instated for as long as 60 days and commissioners don’t need to meet to make the declaration, she said.
Breaking stories about the coronavirus will be posted with open access under the community news section of The Dispatch’s Facebook page.
