Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the United States Government has enacted the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. One of the components of this act is expanding unemployment benefits for the traditionally qualifying claimants as well as including some benefits for non-traditional claimants.
In traditional unemployment claims, qualifying candidates will receive an additional federal benefit of $600 per week in addition to their State unemployment benefits for weeks of unemployment ending on or before July 31, 2020. The Act also extends state unemployment benefits by 13 weeks for those who have exhausted benefits under regular unemployment compensation.
To qualify, individuals must be unemployed, partially unemployed, or unable or unavailable to work because of COVID-19 between late March and the end of July.
The act also expands eligibility for those who would not qualify for regular unemployment benefits under state and federal law such as the self-employed and independent contractors. The Kansas Department of Labor is developing a plan to implement the program but is awaiting guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor on specific details.
Even though the benefits are not available at this time, once the finalized guidance is received, benefits will be retroactive to the end of March.
Lori Huber, Director of the Clay County Economic Development Group advises, “As with all programs through the CARES Act, changes and clarifications are being made daily if not hourly. So, apply early to get your place in the queue.”
These benefits are not available to those who can work remotely or already are receiving paid leave benefits.
The unemployment benefits received under this Act are taxable. If taxes are not being withheld from benefits before they are received by the recipient, the recipient should make arrangements to meet any tax obligations incurred.
Quitting work without good cause to obtain additional benefits is considered fraud and is subject to criminal prosecution.
For more information about Kansas unemployment programs, check out www.getkansasbenefits.gov.
