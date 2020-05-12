The Clay Center Community Blood Drive will be held on Friday, May 15. The Drive will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the Clay Center Armory.
This will be by appointment only. No walk- ins will be accepted. Please do not bring a guest or children. Please arrive as close as possible to the appointment time.
Donors are asked to wear their own mask. If you don’t have one the Red Cross will provide one. If you do not want to wear a mask, please postpone your donation to a future date.
The Red Cross has implemented new and more extensive procedures, besides the regular ones that have always been used to insure your safety, including:
• Checking the temperature of staff and donors before entering the drive to make sure they arehealthy.
• Providing hand sanitizer for use before the drive as well as throughout the donation process
• Spacing beds, where possible to follow social distancing practicing between blood donors.
• Increasing enhanced disinfecting of surfaces and equipment.
At each blood drive, Red Cross employees already follow thorough safety protocols to prevent the spread of any type of infection
No unpackaged food or beverages will be served, only prepackaged snacks and drinks are allowed. There will be no volunteers helping at this drive. If you have any questions, call Garry and Marty Stenzel at 632-2463.
There is still a need for blood. If you are a regular donor, please continue to give. If you have never given or seldom give, please consider doing so.
To make an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter ClayCenter. By donating blood at this drive, you can have a special t-shirt sent to you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.