Clay County Health Department announced yesterday the first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Clay County completed quarantine on March 29.
All contacts and/or travel related quarantined persons are free to do essential shopping, go to work if deemed essential, keep medical appointments, participate in outdoor activities such as walking, hiking, running or biking.
At this time, individuals residing in Clay County that have been tested for COVID -19 have come back negative. Test results are pending for individuals tested after March 29.
On March 30, 2, Gov. Laura Kelly established a statewide “stay home” order which entails you may leave your home to: Obtain food, medicine, and other household necessities; Going to and from work to perform an essential function; Seek medical care; Care for children, family members or pets or caring for a vulnerable person in another location, engage in an outdoor activity, provided individuals are able to maintain a distance of six feet from one another and abide by the 10-person limitation on gathering size.
Continue to use good hand hygiene, keep your distance from others, sanitize high touch areas frequently and stay home if you are sick.
Please visit www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus or http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. For specific information.
For general information, contact the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 (1-866-KDHEINF) or email COVID-19@ks.gov. You may also contact the Clay County Health Department 785/632-3193 or email at drickley@claycountykansas.org.
