Clay Center Elks will distribute USDA commodities through the TEFAP program on Thursday April 16 from 3 to 4 p.m. for income qualifying families.
Because of COVID-19 coronavirucs, th Elks will be distributing food differently than they have in the past. Please follow these instructions:
• Do NOT line up in front of the building.
• Please park in the parking stalls in front of the Elks on Fifth Street and remain in your car.
• Someone will come to your vehicle and get your name and a verbal certification that you meet the income guidelines.
• Someone will bring the food out to your vehicle.
• Do not come if you are sick. You can send someone else to get your food. They will need to bring a signed statement from you indicating you meet the guidelines and authorize them to pick up your food.
• We will only receive enough food for 57 families. Which is enough for the people that normally come to get the TEFAP commodities.
The Elks are working on getting additional food through the Disaster Household Distribution (DHD) Program that will be available for those that have been laid off or financially affected by COVID-19. They are still working on this program and will post details when we know more. The DHD food will not have an income guideline and will be for those that don’t meet the TEFAP guidelines. The Elks also need to encourage those that receive TEFAP food to not get DHD food.
Contact Trish Halstead with any questions 632-0035.
