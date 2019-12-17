The Longford Community Christmas Soup Supper will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Longford Community Center. Everyone is welcome. A free will donation will be taken. Santa will be there handing out treats for all the good little boys and girls.
The Longford Lions Club is offering a $100 for the best Christmas decorated house or business in Longford, the winner of which will be announced at the soup supper.
