It’s not too late for USD-379 students to sign up to go to a church camp. The Community Church Camp Committee has decided to extend the deadline for a scholarship until April 23. At this point the group does not if camps will be held, but the are going to continue with the process as usual so kids don’t miss out. See their Facebook page for more information.
One of the most inspiring things I heard last week was the report that the high school football team helped do the manual labor of providing the food distribution in the community last week.
- Updated
Editor's note: This series of columns is based on the author's experiences in the Army between April of 2001 and May 2005.
- Updated
Even the lazy Shih Tzu gets restless this time of year.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
- Updated
There are not a lot of birthdays that are remembered in detail like the last birthday on the farm when this writer was “8”. We were preparing to move from the farm to Haddam, Kansas. There is some background needed before I write about the actual birthday.
