Clay County Medical Center announced yesterday that starting March 31 walk-in clinic services at the hospital will be suspended until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Effective tomorrow, April 2, Linn Family Physicians will also be closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clay Center Family Physicians and Clyde Family Physicians will be offering “same day” office visits to community members needing care. The Clay Center and Clyde clinics will see patients that are not currently established.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment prior to coming to the clinic. Call (785) 632-2181 for an appointment during regular business hours: Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
