The next Lunch Bunch program will be held on Wednesday, March 18 at Clay County Medical Center.
The guest speaker will be Kelsey Hatesohl, Horticulture Agent from K-State Research and Extension River Valley District. Hatesohl’s presentation will be on container gardening for both flowers and garden plants. She will also include some tips on raised bed gardening.
Reservations are required by Monday, March 16. Please call CCMC (785) 632-2144 ext. 3702 to register. $6.00 is requested to cover the cost of lunch. The group meets in the Education Center above the Mark A. Chapman Wellness Center.
CCMC is excited to bring the Lunch Bunch program back for our community on the third Wednesday of every month. Lunch always begins at noon, and is followed by a guest speaker covering topics of interest in the areas of health, lifestyle, and entertainment.
