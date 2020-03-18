Note to parents of kids enrolled in USD-379 schools: USD-379 is in the process of planning for food service and online, Help them out by filling out the survey at https://forms.gle/iNphKChPJhYZCvQMA
In the wake of Gov. Laura Kelly’s announcement that all K-12 in-person classes will be cancelled for the remainder of the school year, the USD-379 school held an emergency special meeting last night to reassure parents that they will deploy devices to have online education replace in-person classes, that they will meet the nutrition needs of kids through the food service program for the rest of the school year, and that staff will be still be paid what they would have been paid if school was still in session.
Superintendent Brett Nelson told the board that he and other staff members have been in preparation for this kind of decision.
“It has been an interesting and certainly unprecedented last 48 to 72 hours,” Nelson said at the beginning of the meeting. “We have been very busy developing short- and long-term plans.”
Nelson said they prioritized what needs to be done in the next two weeks, and also discussed what has to be done in the next two to eight weeks.
“We have been working diligently behind the scenes to plan and prepare how we can meet the needs and serve our students of Clay County for the remainder of the school year,” Nelson said.
Alternate food service program begins Monday
Starting next week on Monday, March 23, through the end of the school, any child who needs food service support, whether their families meet the income requirement or not, will be able to receive meals free of charge.
A program that will give the district reimbursement for those costs makes that possible. Yesterday morning, USD-379 applied for a waiver through the Kansas Department of Education that allows them to serve meals in an alternate manner, Nelson said.
The plan is to serve two breakfasts and two lunches on Mondays and Wednesdays and one breakfast and one lunch on Fridays to any student that arrives at a serving site -- to include CCCHS, Garfield Elementary, Lincoln Elementary and Wakefield School.
It will likely be done through a “drive-through” format, Nelson said.
Kids who show up to receive food without an adult will also receive meals. Any child ages 1 to 18 is eligible to receive food through the alternate food service program.
“The student has to be present for us to serve that meal,” Nelson said. “So families, make sure you have them in the car with you; otherwise the guidelines won’t allow us to serve food to you. Make sure your kiddos come with you.”
Parents are asked to fill out a survey that can be assessed through links on the district’s website and social media pages. It’s very important for parents to fill out the survey, so the district can plan for food service and technology needs that will come with cancellation of in-person classes, but they won’t turn anyone away just because they don’t happen to fill out the survey.
“As we know, we have kids in this county that don’t have food in the cupboard, that don’t have food in the refrigerator and we hope that by doing this, we can provide a little bit of relief to families and students.”
Nelson emphasized there will be no income verification with this program; and everyone is welcome, even if they didn’t meet the income requirement before. The state has intentionally loosened those requirements so everyone can benefit from the program, he said.
The food service proposal was approved unanimously by the board.
Technology will be deployed for kids to learn online
Although there won’t be in-person classes, students will receive education through other means -- specifically through online classes, at the very least.
“We have a lot of work ahead of us,” Nelson said last night. “We’re going to get it done and we’re going to do it right and we’re going to continue to serve our kids in the best way possible. We may not know what exactly that will look like today, but we’ll figure it out in the week and a half.”
Cancellation of school won’t mean school would be postponed or start back in the summer, as the amount of student contact has been waived because of these extenuating circumstances. But also that doesn’t mean the kids will have the rest of the year off, as they will be expected to learn online once technology is deployed and the district assures everyone has the Internet connectivity to learn that way.
Nelson said they do know that they will have to have an online option for all students, from the elementary level up. Deploying devices to families will be critical in accomplishing that, as not every family has a device of their own or enough of them.
“Our IT Department was deployed early (Tuesday) morning to begin rounding up every single device we could get our hands on in the school district, prepping them and getting those devices ready to deploy to students and families who don’t have a device available. Some of this is a little unknown, but we’re going to get it done.”
Nelson said as early as next week, they’ll have a plan in place for parents to pick up devices from the school.
“Our goal as stated in the letter (Tuesday) afternoon following the governor’s address, the plan would be to have more information out to our students and families by the end of Friday this week for the next week,” Nelson said.
By the end of next week, the district hopes to have a more permanent long-term option for what school is going to look like in the next seven to eight weeks, Nelson said. The goal is they have an end date similar to what it would be if classes were still in session.
Connectivity to the Internet will be essential in this process, as not every student has that. Filling out the survey will help the district deploy resources to meet that need.
Nelson said Scott Leitzel, of Twin Valley Telephone, has let the district know yesterday the company “they’re committed to helping us and partnering with us to assist families that don’t have connectivity.” Nelson said they don’t quite know what that looks like, but they will know soon and will roll that out as soon as they can.
“Please take the survey so we know where to deploy resources,” Nelson said.
Nelson also assured high school seniors that there is a plan that will allow them to graduate on time, though it will “look different.” The plan, which is in development, may mean reducing the requirement to graduate from 25 credits to the state minimum of 21 and offering ways to gain the credit needed to graduate by delivering content to students online and assessing their progress on learning that content.
Following the board meeting, instructor Rhonda Geirhan said the district is fortunate in that they already have the resources to go online and kids are already somewhat familiar with how it would work, as online resources have been introduced in the classroom. That isn’t the case for every district in the state.
Pay to continue for school employees
Staff compensation is also important to touch on, Nelson said, as the school district is the largest employer in Clay County. After the governor’s announcement yesterday, Nelson said he heard from staff and he wants to assure them that both certified and classified staff will continue to receive a paycheck through the end of the year “regardless of what school looks like in the next six to eight weeks.”
“Some of that is uncertain at this time,” Nelson said. “But we have the best staff in the state. That’s one thing I’ve learned in my short time here, and I am extremely confident we will work together, we will develop a plan together to serve the kids of Clay County in the best way possible.”
Nelson said legislature is going through the state Legislature that will allow school districts to waive the required 1,116 hours of student contact, provided that school boards continue to pay all of classified staff. Hourly employees will be paid based on the average number of hours they worked in the last month or two.
The board approved Nelson’s recommendation to continue pay for all employees with a motion that passed 5-0.
View the special emergency meeting of the USD-379 school board in a live stream video posted on The Dispatch’s Facebook page. More information on this developing story will also be posted in an upcoming edition of The Dispatch as it become available.
