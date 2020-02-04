The Clay County Arts Council is offering a $1,000 scholarship for 2020. The application deadline is March 1, 2020. Applications are available from high school counselors at Clay County Community High School or Wakefield High School. The scholarships are awarded to high school seniors who live in Clay County. Clay County residents currently attending college may also apply, and should contact James R. Beck, (785) 461-5737 for details.
The scholarship will be awarded to a student who has demonstrated potential for future achievement in music (vocal or instrumental), the visual arts (drawing, painting, design, or ceramics), writing (plays, poetry, literature), drama, or dance. The student must be planning to attend college and major in one of these fields.
