The Area Agency on Aging and the Clay County Health Departments have approved plans for resuming public transportation on Monday, June 8. Rides will be available within the county, but for the time being the vans will not transport riders to locations out of the county.
A few temporary policies will be in place. All riders and drivers will wear masks. A protective, clear plastic barrier has been added to the vans to divide the driver’s area from the passenger seats. Only one person at a time may ride, except for a necessary attendant. Drivers will sanitize the van after each ride.
Dispatchers will be on duty at 632-2447 on Friday, June 5 to take reservations for rides beginning June 8. The cost will remain at $1.50 per ride.
Clay County’s public transportation system is a service of the Clay County Task Force and the Kansas Department of Transportation.
