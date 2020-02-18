St. Paul Lutheran Preschool hope invites you to the pre-school annual spaghetti supper and raffle on Feb. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out if you are unable to stay for some fellowship. If you would like to contribute an item to the raffle please contact Melissa Baxter and she can make arrangements with you to pick up your item.
Most*Popular
Articles
- Police: Shooting in Delaware city leaves 2 men dead
- Icy roads cause dozens of crashes in Utah
- Police: No injuries as gunfire exchanged in Colorado Walmart
- North Little Rock police find four dead inside home
- What’s up with all the pipe breaks in Fort Lauderdale?
- San Bernardino police say 5 gun homicides possibly connected
- IAN M. ROETMAN
- Man dead after crashing car into Mesa house
- Physician wins special election to become Pascagoula mayor
- Barnett hoping to make history as candidate in Kansas’s First District
Images
Videos
- Updated
Last week we had a reader come in and complain that celebrating Presidents Day in February instead of George Washington’s birthday and Abraham Lincoln’s birthday diminishes those two men’s accomplishments. The holiday has been revamped to celebrate all presidents, not just those two men.
- Updated
Editor's note: This series of columns is based on the author's experiences in the Army between April of 2001 and May 2005.
With the coronavirus on lots of minds, it isn’t surprising the topic came up at coffee with the local Illuminati group.
- Updated
What could be more perfect than a ride in the country on a cold winter Sunday afternoon? The Kansas sun is bright in the sky and the roads are clear with only remnants of the last winter snow remaining in the ditches and the rows of corn stubble in the fields. The image of a clear powder-b…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.