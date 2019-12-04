Clay County Medical Center will be offering a Safe Sitter course on Monday, December 23rd from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in education centers 1 and 2. The course is for students in grades 6-8. The cost is $50 per student and includes lunch.
Do you know what my biggest beef with setting the clocks back a hour? It not that I mind setting them back (or even an hour forward in the Spring). It's that the dogs don't know we've changed the time.
