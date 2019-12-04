Read more at: http://www.ccenterdispatch.com/eedition/page_ad4109e3-f5c2-5971-961c-085fb0364dc7.html

Clay County Medical Center will be offering a Safe Sitter course on Monday, December 23rd from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in education centers 1 and 2.  The course is for students in grades 6-8.  The cost is $50 per student and includes lunch.

