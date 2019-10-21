The Republican Valley Ringnecks Chapter of Pheasants Forever invites youth between the ages of 8 and 16 to their annual youth pheasant hunt, set for Sunday, Nov. 3, at noon, at a location southwest of Clay Center.
Activities include a review of basic firearm safety, a simulated hunt, archery shooting, shotgun shooting with a professional instructor, .22 rifle shooting and a live pheasant hunt. Food and drinks will be provided.
