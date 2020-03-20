Local Baptists decided Thursday afternoon to cancel all church-specific activities through April 1 and will make a decision at that time for further dates.
The church already regularly posts worship services online on their Facebook page. They are planning to do online services that will be available by Sunday morning on Facebook and their website, www.experiencefbc.blogspot.com.
The First Lutheran LCMC (Swedesburg), Clay Center Wesleyan Church, have also cancelled services until further notice.
The Wesleyans will have online services at www.westviewcommunity.com\messages or on their Facebook page as “Westviewco.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.