Government offices and most businesses will be closed Monday to observe Memorial Day and some services normally offered on the weekend will not be offered this weekend.
The Clay County Landfill, Weed, Recycling, Mowing and Household Hazardous Waste departments at 1330 21st Road are closed through the weekend, including Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The compost, burn site and recycle drop-off site at the Wastewater Plant will be open for regular hours on Saturday and Monday.
The following businesses and offices close on Monday, May 25 to observe Memorial Day:
• Clay Center City Hall, the Clay County Courthouse and all city and county offices
• Clay Center Carnegie Library
• Twin Valley Telephone
• All Clay County banks
• No mini-bus service
• The Clay Center Senior Leisure Center
• Clay Center residents who normally have trash and recycling picked up on Mondays will have it picked up the following Wednesday.
• The Post Office does not deliver mail on Monday.
• The Dispatch does not publish on Monday and the office closes early on Friday at 1 p.m.
