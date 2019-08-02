The Kansas Department of Commerce, Workforce Services, is excited about the opportunity to bring the KANSASWORKS Mobile Center to Clay Center this year for community outreach events. The Mobile Center will be available to assist both job seekers seeking employment and businesses that have jobs to fill.
Both can learn about training opportunities. Workforce Center staff are available to help job seekers register on KANSASWORKS.com, create résumés, conduct job searches, and apply for job openings.
