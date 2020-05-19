St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, in partnership with Harvester’s, will have the Mobile Food Pantry on Wednesday, May 20, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Evangelical Covenant Church parking lot off 15th Street in Clay Center. All people in need of perishable food to supplement their food supply at home may come for this free food.
The church asks that no one line up on the street before 10 a.m. and no one can enter the lot before the Harvester’s truck arrives, which will be about 10:30. Volunteers wearing masks and gloves will place the food in the back or trunk of cars and trucks, as people drive through the line.
As this is a residential area, the church asks all drivers to be courteous to the neighbors and not park in front of driveways. No one is to get out of their cars around volunteers, as it is important to continue distancing as much as possible.
This is an essential function and that’s why volunteers are able to do this, but they encourage anyone coming for food to wear a mask, if you have one, for the safety of all. Only the driver should come representing that family and no one who is sick or having symptoms should try to participate. Volunteers will still need to get information from people: last name, zip code and the number of adults, children and senior citizens in each household, but everyone can tell us the information instead of signing in, to eliminate contact. The program appreciates everyone’s cooperation with these guidelines in order to allow us to provide this important assistance to families in this difficult time.
Volunteer workers are needed and may come to help by arriving about 10:30, reporting in at the parking lot and receiving a mask, gloves and instructions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.