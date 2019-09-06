Sign up for the Mark A. Chapman 10K and 2-mile by Friday, Sept. 6 to be guaranteed a t-shirt! We are excited to have Manhattan Running Company providing chip timing this year! Register online at https://register.chronotrack.com/r/52202 or find registration forms at https://www.claycenterchamber.com/piotique.
Pre-orders for Piotique t-shirts due are due Monday, Sept. 9. Visit https://www.claycenterchamber.com/piotique or stop by the Chamber office for order forms.
