The Leisure Center and the Senior Center at Apollo Towers will open for congregate meals on Monday, June 8. Participants will be encouraged to use social distancing and masks. The centers will encourage those who do not feel well to order a meals on wheels delivery rather than join with others to eat a meal at one of the centers.
Meals for qualified seniors are available for $3.50 and for others at $5.25. Reservations for the noon meal should be called in to the Leisure Center or the Apollo Towers center by 9 a.m. Pam Lilley and Angela Brubaker can take reservations on Friday, June 5, and they are anxious to welcome their customers back.
