The City of Wakefield and VFW Post 7774, have announced the first ever Veteran's Day parade and ceremony will take place on Nov. 11.
Six WWII veterans living in Wakefield, will be recognized, and all other veterans of other wars will be honored. Retired Col. Roger Donlan, first Medal of Honor winner of the Vietnam War, will speak following the parade and assembly. A crowd of 1,000, and 22 organizations and floats are expected in the parade.
