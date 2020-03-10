A traditional ground-breaking ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 19 at the site of the new Riley Family Physicians Clinic, 603 Schurle Way in Riley, which is located west of Dollar General.
Austin Gillard, CEO of Clay County Medical Center (CCMC) will introduce the project, followed by a ceremonial first dig involving local dignitaries and CCMC board members.
Following the event, an informational open house will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Riley City Hall. Refreshments will be served. The public will be able to hear about the clinic project, ask questions, and review the floor plan of the new clinic.
The brand new Riley Family Physicians Clinic is a 4,400-square foot building. It will be fully handicap-accessible and feature six modern exam rooms, a large procedure room, an in-house laboratory, and an off-street parking lot. Riley Family Physicians is committed to offering the most efficient and comfortable space available, designed specifically for modern healthcare.
“By investing a little over $1 million in this project, we are putting down deep roots in the region,” said Gillard. “We are determined to serve the healthcare needs of the region well into the future.”
This event will kick off the fund-raising campaign planned for the effort. There will be a limited number of room-naming opportunities, and a recognition board in the lobby recognizing donors to the project.
For more information on donating to the project, contact Lori Stanley, Executive Director for the Clay County Hospital Foundation, at 785-630-2489. Grants are also being pursued to help fund the project.
