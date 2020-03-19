Green Revitilization

Green’s downtown revitalization project has just started with new sidewalks r placed in front of the Green Cafe (left) and Art Dettmer Park (right). The project will include the downtown block (south) and two to three blocks north.                                          (Ryan D. Wilson/Dispatch)

Because of the statement by Clay County Emergency Management, the CDC, and KDHE advising that events involving 50 people or more in close contact should be cancelled or postponed, Green Community Christian Center has decided to postpone their annual soup supper that was planned for March 21. The soup supper will be held at a date in the future when the coronavirus crisis has passed and we are given the go ahead to resume normal activities.

