Because of the statement by Clay County Emergency Management, the CDC, and KDHE advising that events involving 50 people or more in close contact should be cancelled or postponed, Green Community Christian Center has decided to postpone their annual soup supper that was planned for March 21. The soup supper will be held at a date in the future when the coronavirus crisis has passed and we are given the go ahead to resume normal activities.
It’s no secret that redesign in still hot and heavy throughout Clay County Schools this, according to an interview with Clay County Schools superintendent Brett Nelson on “Clay Center Now!”
Editor's note: This series of columns is based on the author's experiences in the Army between April of 2001 and May 2005.
Finally, Kansas has given us a couple of really nice days to enjoy the weather, so on Wednesday, I took advantage of it and took the boxer Val on a walk.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
When summer returned, the hot Kansas sun and the ever present wind would bring some complaining from adults. This little girl loved playing outside using her imagination skills. I would take small tree branches to make the outline of walls of a house and use shorter branches to make door o…
