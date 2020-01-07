Previously called Medical Explorer Post No. 2156, this group for high school students will now be known as the Future Medical Professionals program at Clay County Medical Center. Students from any area high schools are welcome to join the program, which meets once a month and immerses participants in activities throughout the hospital.
The next meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13 and students will experience “the day in the life of an inpatient.” From admission to discharge, students will witness the care and services available to inpatients at CCMC. Hands-on experience includes the patient admission, nurse charting, and discharge planning.
