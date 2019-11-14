You’re invited! Come and visit the Clay County Museum for the Clay County Historical Society’s annual meeting starting at 7 p.m.
After a short meeting, museum volunteers will be giving an extensive tour of all exhibits plus a behind-the-scenes look at some of the museum’s other facilities. Even if you have been to the museum before, stop by, as thing have changed considerably.
Do you know what my biggest beef with setting the clocks back a hour? It not that I mind setting them back (or even an hour forward in the Spring). It's that the dogs don't know we've changed the time.
