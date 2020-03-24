The Clay Center Presbyterian Manor’s Pasta With a Purpose, the 30th annual Good Samaritan dinner and silent auction, has been postponed due to the novel Coronavirus emergency. The event is tentatively re-scheduled for June 10 at the United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 921 Fifth St. The event will benefit residents who have outlived their financial resources.
Come enjoy entertainment and a delicious Italian dinner. Put in your best bids on the silent auction, enter the chance drawing, and put your name in for one of our amazing door prizes. A free-will offering also will be accepted.
The manor will have a 50/50 cash drawing, $1 per ticket. There also will be a chance drawing for a list of prizes. Chances are one for $2, three for $5, and ten for $10.
The event benefits the Good Samaritan Program, which supports residents who have outlived their financial resources through no fault of their own. To learn more about the mission, donate or become involved, go to Giving.PresbyterianManors.org.
For more information, contact Christi Rice at (785) 632-5646.
