Clay County Medical Center and the American Red Cross will hold a Blood Drive on Friday, Feb. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Mark A. Chapman Wellness Center.
You must have an appointment by emailing mjensen@ccmcks.org or call 632-2144, ext. 406.
