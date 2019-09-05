The Clay County Amateur Baseball Association will hold try-outs for the 2020 season on Sunday Sept. 8 at the Clay County Fairgrounds.
Try-outs for 8&U, 9&U, 10& and 13&U teams will be held from 1 to 2:45 p.m. with a parents meeting at 12:45 p.m. Tryouts for 11&U, 12&U and 14&U teams will be held at 3 to 4:45 p.m. with a parents meeting at 2:45 p.m. Each age group is based on what age your child will be on May 1, 2020. Bring your own bat and glove.
