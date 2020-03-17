Concerns about the evolving outbreak of the coronavirus has prompted the Clay Center Carnegie Library to suspend certain services indefinitely and implement the following service changes, according to a post by library director Shanda Cramer.
Effective today, the Clay Center Carnegie Library will follow the President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America by performing what is considered a “soft closing” of the library, meaning the library will not be open to the public, but staff will be working and available to answer phone calls and e-mails to assist patrons.
Patrons are asked to keep the library materials they have checked out until April 15th. The book return drop box will be locked and will not accept any materials. This soft closing of the library will remain in effect for the remainder of this week and will be reevaluated daily.
Other changes already implemented included:
• Inter-library loan services will be suspended.
• All borrowed materials will not be due until April 15. Material holds and fines will be temporarily suspended, and overdue fines will be suspended until further notice.
• The number of renewals allowed will increase from two to four.
• Donated materials will no longer be accepted until further notice.
• All library programs and use of the community room in the basement will be suspended until further notice.
• Patrons are encouraged to renew books and other materials by calling (785) 632-3889 or online at https:claycenter.mykansaslibrary.com
Under the library’s proactive plan, they will continue to do the following:
• Provide reliable information to staff and patrons
• Clean and sanitize all library materials and equipment at an elevated level.
• Remind staff and patrons to wash hands frequently and practice respiratory etiquette.
• Encourage staff to stay home if they are ill or have a fever.
The library offers a vast collection of digital material, which you can access anywhere you can get online. These resources include eBooks, downloadable audiobooks, databases and much more. All are available for free with your library card. Details about the digital collection can be found on the library’s website. Feel free to contact the library if you need assistance.
Library director Shanda Cramer said in a post that she has developed a plan to be prepared for multiple scenarios and she intends to maintain some level of library service.
“The safety of our patrons and staff is very important to us and we will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly,” Cramer said in the online post.”As a trusted source for timely and accurate information, we will continue to compile, update and share resources with the community so that together we can keep our neighborhoods as safe and healthy as possible.”
