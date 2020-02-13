Time is running out to enter your works in ‘Art is Ageless’ competition Feb. 19 – 20 at Clay Center Presbyterian Manor. This is the 40th year for PMMA’s Art is Ageless program. Artists must be age 65 or older and the work must have been created since Jan. 1, 2015.
Entries may be dropped off during regular business hours until the end of the day on Feb. 14 at the Manor, 924 8th St. Entry forms are available at ArtIsAgeless.org.
