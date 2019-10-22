Clay County Animal Rescue and Education Center will serve tacos, nachos and dessert on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the United Methodist Family Life Center. A free will donation will be taken.
breaking
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Clay County Animal Rescue and Education Center will serve tacos, nachos and dessert on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the United Methodist Family Life Center. A free will donation will be taken.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.