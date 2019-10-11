A Wendy’s Night Fund-raiser to benefit St. Paul Lutheran Pre-school will be held at Wendy’s, 604 Crawford Street, on Monday Oct. 14. Twenty percent of all sales between 5 and 8 p.m. will be donated to St. Paul Lutheran Preschool
The church has also rescheduled its annual church picnic has been for Sunday, Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at Utility Park in the gazebo. The Evangelism Committee will provide meat, buns, beverages, table service. Each family is asked to bring a side dish and lawn chairs and to sign up on the form in the narthex.
