Several events this week have been cancelled and organizations closed this week because of concerns over the coronavirus.
Organizers of the Republican Valley Muzzleloaders Club announced that their annual Warrior Honor Camp held in the spring is cancelled this year.
The weekly Wednesday scramble meal at the Methodist Family Life Center on March 18 and the mobile food pantry on March 16 have also been cancelled.
The Clay Center Carnegie Library is also closed until further notice, and all meetings held in the community room also cancelled, including the Clay County Democrats meeting this Wednesday.
Clay County Public Transportation/mini-bus is suspending service starting tomorrow until March 30. The Senior Leisure Center will also be closed starting tomorrow through March 30.
Due to the recent events surrounding the coronavirus and the risk it poses to customers and volunteers, the Lighthouse will be closed to the public today. The Lighthouse will not be assisting referrals. Donations will continue to be accepted during normal business hours.
More organizations close over coronavirus concerns
The following organizations have announced closings or cancellations of events because of the novel coronavirus:
Wakefield Public Library has closed for the week.
The Senior Leisure Center in Clay Center has closed until March 30.
Clay County Democrats will not be meeting for the monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 18, because the Clay Center Public Library is closed until further notice.
Strength training for senior citizens at the senior center has been postponed until 10 a.m. April 7.
The River Valley District of K-State Research and Extension has announced that all District events between March 15 and April 4 will be cancelled, postponed, or held via distance technology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.