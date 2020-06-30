Improve your strength and flexibility at the upcoming senior fitness classes being taught on Mondays starting Aug. 3 through Aug. 31 and from Sept. 14 through Sept. 28 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Clay Center District Extension Office, 322 Grant Ave. in the grassy areas behind the office.
Specific class dates are Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and Sept. 14, 21 and 28. Men and women age 60 and over are invited to participate in the classes. If interested, pre-register by July 24 by contacting either Sonia Cooper, K-State Research & Extension River Valley District Office by at (785) 632-5335 or to Angela Brubaker, Apollo Towers at (785) 632-5767.
Gail Hileman, instructor, will present the classes. There is no class fee. The Clay County Wellness Council and River Valley District K-State Research & Extension in cooperation with the Clay County Task Force are sponsoring this program. Participants in wheel chairs are encouraged to attend too.
Similar senior fitness classes were taught in the past. Participants remarked the classes were fun and helpful to increase their strength. Register today!
Kansas State University is committed to making its services, activities and programs accessible to all participants. If you have special requirements due to a physical, vision or hearing disability, contact John Forshee, River Valley Extension Director, at the Extension Office, 322 Grant Ave., or by calling (785) 632-5335.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.