The Clay Center Carnegie Library has announced that it’s summer reading program, “Imagine Your Story,” kicks off with a program at Dexter Park at 3 p.m. Monday, June 15.
The library has some great in-person programs planned and even added some electronic options this year. This year’s program is going to fascinate people of all ages! More details soon to come.
The library reopens today and will resume the normal operating hours of M-TH 10-8, Fri 10-6 and Sat 10-2. The use of face masks while in the library is recommended but not required. There will be a few restrictions on services such as interlibrary loans and computer availability until the County enters Phase Out. For more information, call 632-3889 or visit our website at claycenter.mykansaslibrary.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.