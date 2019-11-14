A ribbon cutting will be held for a new business, Kristine Meyer & Associates, at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Chamber of Commerce office, 517 Court St. Coffee will be served at 9 a.m.
The new business offers professional assistance with the logistics and operations of daily life including household and care management, according to the business’s webpage That includes in-home kitchen table conversations to discuss how they can maintain quality of life and peaceful assurance. For more information, call (785) 280-2908 or email kristine@lifeyourwaykma.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.