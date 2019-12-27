A thousand socks

Meadowlark Hospice collected over 1,000 socks for seniors in a recent drive.

Meadowlark Hospice and Socks for Seniors had a priority this holiday season and that was is to bring holiday cheer along with a pair of new socks to warm the hearts and cover the cold feet of our seniors.

Socks were collected throughout the month of November and then distributed in the communities Meadowlark Hospice serves. Over 1,000 socks were collected.

