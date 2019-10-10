The Hebron Reformed Presbyterian Church invites the public to a series of free presentations by The Rev. Daniel Hemken entitled “The Faith Once For All Delivered: A Study of Cults.” Session will held Tuesday evening between Oct. 22 at the church at 1328 Goodin Drive. The first session is titled “The Oneness of God Movement.”
The church teaches the infallible and inerrant word of God from a reformed perspective. For more information on the church, visit www.claycenterrefored.org, call 630-8403 or e-mail hebronpc@gmail.org.
